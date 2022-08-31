Most summer afternoons, I have a Pabst Blue Ribbon (OK, OK, usually two) next to the Medicine Bow River — up by the bridge that isn’t there anymore, and the tornado sign that isn’t there anymore either.

You can’t miss it.

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus