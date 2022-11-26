Pennie Hunt

Pennie Hunt

Wyoming columnist

My brother and I just returned from a trip to see my sister. We experienced snow-packed roads with stop-and-go traffic, missed flights and long security lines — all the things that come with travel. We just moved forward one step at a time to reach our destination.

For two days we visited our sister. It wasn’t a visit filled with normal family activities. It was two days of my brother and I talking, while my sister watched us. My sister suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

