Anyone else smell irony in celebrating Independence Day when the freedoms of many Americans are being taken by those who would be happier with an oligarchy or a theocracy?

A controversy in Douglas speaks to what’s happening. A transgender teacher was hired. One man told a public hearing, “Douglas has a set of morals and values of a conservative nature. This means we have a belief in God, and, as such, he’s endowed us with responsibilities, morals and standards that we adhere to. These standards and morals are contradictory to gender transition.”

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

