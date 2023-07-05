...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Upper North Platte River Basin and Laramie
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Anyone else smell irony in celebrating Independence Day when the freedoms of many Americans are being taken by those who would be happier with an oligarchy or a theocracy?
A controversy in Douglas speaks to what’s happening. A transgender teacher was hired. One man told a public hearing, “Douglas has a set of morals and values of a conservative nature. This means we have a belief in God, and, as such, he’s endowed us with responsibilities, morals and standards that we adhere to. These standards and morals are contradictory to gender transition.”
Conservatism once meant less government. For the Douglas transphobe, conservatives now believe we should be governed by their extreme religious beliefs. That’s not how a democratic republic works. That’s called a theocracy.
My great-uncle, 17 generations removed, came here aboard the Mayflower. Like many of your ancestors, Thomas Rogers came to avoid authoritarian despots, political and religious. We may have to move back to England to avoid an oligarchical theocracy in the U.S.
What does it mean to celebrate freedom when all three branches of government are controlled by oligarchs who have hoarded more money than at any other time in world history and translate economic status into political control?
What does it mean to celebrate freedom when billionaires infect the Supreme Court, corrupting the process by which justices are chosen and confirmed and secretly lobby them with lavish gifts?
What does it mean to celebrate freedom when lies thrive beside the deathbed of the truth as we usher in a new era of misinformation and manipulation? What began with the repeal of the equal time rules that once reigned in the worst of mass media will finally destroy what’s left of the republic with the abuses of unfettered artificial intelligence.
What does it mean to celebrate freedom in 2023, when religious zealots have lost their ability to influence people in the pews because they are leaving the church and CHINOS (Christians in name only) regain their footing by aligning with political demagogues willing to erase the line between church and state?
We often hear, “Freedom is on the ballot.” What can that mean when most congressional seats are gerrymandered so that the politicians choose their voters, rather than the old days, when voters chose the politicians?
The value of the ballot is questionable considering the many billions of dollars of dark money flowing into campaigns from special interests. The value of the ballot has been diminished by those who are willing to believe lies about election fraud and support or participate in violent efforts to overthrow the government to install the candidate who lost the election.
In these times, how are we to define the “freedom” we say we are celebrating on July Fourth? I’m old enough to remember when Republicans were the “leave us alone” party, whose candidates ran on a platform promising the people they would live free lives, i.e., lives free of government interference.
Today’s working definition for the heirs of the Grand Old Party is offered by GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida. He says, “While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard.” If what he says is true, freedom is no longer defined in 2023 as it was in 1776.
Freedom in Florida means banning books; gerrymandering congressional and state legislative districts; criminalizing academic freedom with state control over what can be taught or even said by teachers; prohibiting women from making their own health care choices; and barring parents from obtaining the health care they believe their children require.
You may agree with everything DeSantis does, but you’d also have to agree it is not freedom.
In Wyoming, we have “Moms for Liberty” and the “Freedom Caucus.” Their definition of “freedom” and “liberty” overlaps DeSantis’s. If these “freedom fighters” get their way, life in America will be what Thomas Rogers and others fled so that we could celebrate a genuine Fourth of July.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.