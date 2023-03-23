The latest session of the Wyoming Legislature may have just ended, but it’s already time to start thinking about next year. That’s because much of the critical work that lawmakers do happens outside the Capitol.

It’s called the interim, the 10 or so months when lawmakers are not gathered together in Cheyenne. During that time, they meet in small committees to study pressing issues and draft legislation to address them. The work is critical. Many of the major bills that come up during the session begin as discussion items at a committee meeting that might be held in Lovell or Sundance. And those bills are often sponsored by a committee that studied them, dramatically increasing the likelihood they become laws.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus