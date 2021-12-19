Christmas for most is a time of celebration, reverence and good cheer, and that’s true for my family.
But the Johnsons also find Christmas a time for good-natured practical joking, jibes and mental instability.
Mom began our holiday hijinks decades ago when, as wide-eyed youngsters, my brother, sister and I eagerly unwrapped gifts (always in turn, oldest to youngest, or vice versa). Eventually, we got our hands on some long, cylindrical tubes. Wrapped beautifully, we couldn’t wait to see what was inside. We all tore into the wrappings and found …
… cardboard tubes.
Mom had wrapped up her used paper tubes, slapped bows and tags on them and had herself one heck of a good laugh at our expense. Since then, someone in the family has periodically slipped a “derr-derr” under the tree. They’re called derr-derrs because that’s the sound people make when they put the tubes to their lips.
Then there was the year my brother, Jay, crept out of his bedroom before anyone else, found the Christmas cards from grandma and placed the money meant for all of us in his card. He was stone-faced as Cindy and I opened our cards. We knew grandma didn’t have much money, so didn’t feel badly about not finding anything but a warm message written in our cards.
Then Jeff opened his.
“Wow! Grandma gave me $150!” he shouted as three $50 bills fell into his lap.
Mom was perplexed but silent until then, because she had placed a crisp, new $50 bill in each card for Grandma Alice.
Years later as a high school senior, Jeff won the award for latest gift shopper in holiday history. He did all his Christmas shopping on Christmas morning at the only place he could find open — the convenience store on the corner.
We all received copies of whatever VHS tapes (yes, I’m that old) were left in the store’s bargain bin. If memory serves, dad and I also got some beef jerky, and the ladies a couple of Hershey bars.
Cindy, my younger sister by a year, used to take pleasure in being the silliest. Actually, I think she has a mental deficiency, but that’s another column.
She takes all the fun out of trying to guess what’s in a package by wrapping presents in their exact shapes (like a shirt laid out perfectly or a basketball wrapped up round and placed back in its box).
One year, dad and I each received identical flannel shirts. We were both about the same size, so dad had no qualms about accusing me right off when his disappeared later on Christmas Day. For a whole year, dad accused me of stealing his shirt, and for a year I denied doing the deed.
By the next Christmas, Cindy had taken a job out of state and couldn’t be with the family. She mailed her gifts.
On Christmas morning, dad opened one of his gifts from Cindy and, lo and behold, there was the missing shirt. Cindy had pilfered the item and kept it squirreled away for a year knowing I’d be blamed.
Then there was the time Cindy gave dad a beautiful hand-made popcorn bowl and some gourmet popcorn and toppings. Dad loved his popcorn and usually had a bowl while watching TV in the evenings.
She put the items at the bottom of a huge box, then stuffed the box past the brim with popped popcorn. It was so full that upon unwrapping and opening the box, it was impossible to retrieve the gifts at the bottom without spilling popcorn all over the living room. We were finding errant kernels for weeks.
But that’s not as warped as mom, who once gifted Cindy with a Jell-O mold. Nothing exciting about this, unless you know mom gave her the mold encased in 5 gallons of lime Jell-O. I hate to think of how much time and effort went into this gag, but the dang thing must’ve weighed 65 pounds and taken hours upon hours to make.
I wonder what’s in store for a Johnson family Christmas this year? Better yet, maybe I’ll save Jay the trouble and stop at the convenience store on the way home.