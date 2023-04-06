Even as someone who eagerly speeds up to 45 mph just as soon as I pass the sign as I leave work for the day to head to my home near Ralston, I hope the Wyoming Department of Transportation errs on the side of change and considers seriously the city’s request to lower the speed limit on the stretch of west Powell that runs by the new Albertsons.
Judging by what has happened in Cody, where after years of requests and months of studies a plan has formed for a permanent crosswalk near the middle school and a spotlight on Blackburn Street to address the growth of east Cody, I’d say there is reason for hope.
The main caveat to my optimism is that WYDOT is not a department to make changes willy nilly, or to base decisions on anecdotes of close calls, however real and widespread they may be. No, the department’s engineers look for cold, hard facts on whether there is enough traffic in the area to force many drivers to slow down already despite the 45 mph zone.
So, WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers told city council recently that a study will be done once the new shine has started to rub off on Albertsons and traffic levels could be construed as more of the average of what they’ll continue to be. There’s wisdom to that decision and I won’t knock it, but hopefully WYDOT isn’t simply content to take a sample of current conditions and make the decision to do nothing without looking at future potential. Powell is growing and the west side of town around Albertsons is one of the top growth areas, which could lead to more traffic in the future.
Also, many have speculated the addition of Albertsons will eventually lead to the closing of the The Market (formerly known as Mr. D’s) as this town just isn’t big enough for three full-fledged grocery stores. If that occurs, it’s likely at least some of the shoppers who had gone there will migrate to Blair’s and Albertsons, which would thus lead to more future traffic.
It looks like our city leadership is planning well for the future and working to avoid future dangerous situations that a slower speed limit could help mitigate.
And with how well WYDOT responded to concerns in Cody with action, I’m confident the department will give Powell’s request the full consideration it deserves.