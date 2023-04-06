Even as someone who eagerly speeds up to 45 mph just as soon as I pass the sign as I leave work for the day to head to my home near Ralston, I hope the Wyoming Department of Transportation errs on the side of change and considers seriously the city’s request to lower the speed limit on the stretch of west Powell that runs by the new Albertsons.

Judging by what has happened in Cody, where after years of requests and months of studies a plan has formed for a permanent crosswalk near the middle school and a spotlight on Blackburn Street to address the growth of east Cody, I’d say there is reason for hope.

