Returning home from our two months in Cheyenne, we want to express our gratitude for the opportunity to serve and represent our Wyoming people in our citizen Legislature.

Walking through the hallways of the Capitol, we are awed by looking at the photographs of those who have done this work for prior generations, and fully appreciative of the opportunity to do some real good for our state.

Albert Sommers is the Speaker of the House and has served in the Legislature since 2013.

Clark Stith is House Speaker Pro Tempore and has served in the Legislature since 2017.

Steve Harshman is the Chairman of the House Revenue Committee and has served in the Legislature since 2003.

Bob Nicholas is the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and has served in the Legislature since 2011.

