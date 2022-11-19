When a state lawmaker proclaimed at a recent meeting that a “red wave” would soon hit Wyoming, the mostly Republican crowd went wild.
I laughed. Out loud. Pretty unprofessional of me, and not very bright, since I was covering an event in decidedly unfriendly territory. But come on, folks — how much redder can we get?
The state (gulp!) is now a deeper shade of red with 86 Republicans in the Legislature’s 93 seats. My face is turning red just thinking about it. The reaction is equal parts embarrassment and anger.
Why is Wyoming marching further right at a time when other conservative states recognize that “Make America Great Again” isn’t really a patriotic movement? MAGA is a radical slogan, not a way of governing.
GOP candidates who lie about the 2020 presidential election being “rigged” against former president Donald Trump were losers in many states. Here they coasted to victory, vanquishing opponents who told the well-documented truth: Trump lost fair and square, by 7 million votes.
In every battleground state where Republican election deniers ran for secretary of state, they lost.
But in Wyoming, Rep. Chuck Gray won the Republican nomination on claims of rampant fraud where none exists. No Republican, independent or minority party candidate could be recruited to run against him in the general. Democrats bailed without even putting up a fight.
Why would they waste time and money, when all it takes to win in Wyoming is an “R” behind your name and Trump’s endorsement? Talk about tilting at windmills.
U.S. Rep.-elect Harriet Hageman appeared in Casper with Trump in May, basking in the glow of 10,000 fans — most of whom couldn’t have picked her out of a line-up a year ago.
Do the Wyoming GOP’s many victories show Wyoming is a model for other states, or is it evidence our voters are hopelessly out of touch with the rest of the country?
I think the latter is correct. Republicans didn’t perform as expected because the party allowed Trump to hand-pick inferior candidates.
Sure, hand the keys to the twice-impeached guy who lost the popular vote in 2016, dropped 40 House seats on his watch in 2018 and was shellacked by Biden in 2020. Republicans should have pushed Trump into an Uber at Mar-a-Lago to take him on a one-way trip to the Everglades until the election was over.
Trump selected sycophants like Hageman, who repeated his “election was rigged” lies. Many supporters predict (or is it threaten?) riots in the street if Trump loses in 2024.
Elsewhere, voters supported candidates who will steer us away from violence. Even with Biden’s approval rating underwater, food and gas prices out of control and three-fourths of the electorate saying we’re headed in the wrong direction, the very real threat of ending democracy motivated voters to back away from Trump-aligned candidates.
But not in Wyoming, where Trump rules and his worshippers — QAnon disciples, election deniers, Oath Keepers, Capitol rioters and their “fans” — run the party and make up its base. Everyone is welcome under the Wyoming Republican Party’s big tent!
Except those pesky RINOs — Republicans in name only — that Wyoming Chairman Frank Eathorne wants purged from the ranks. Plus anyone who’s pro-choice, LGBTQ or dares suggest that white men in America have enjoyed a couple of advantages not available to others.
Eathorne is an alleged Oath Keepers member who stood outside the Capitol for more than two hours, watching it overrun by an angry mob out to end the peaceful transition of power.
The contest that best represents the kind of change I see coming was the Republican primary for House District 58, represented since 2017 by Pat Sweeney.
The Casper businessman is a fiscal conservative who also believes that government should stay out of people’s personal lives. But refusing to interfere with women’s healthcare decisions or the rights of LGBTQ folks is a bad look amid the GOP-led culture wars and he was mercilessly taunted and targeted by advocacy groups and his own party’s leaders.
At a far-right group’s candidate forum, Sweeney answered questions while wearing a mask. When the legislator was booed and told to take it off, Sweeney explained he’s on medication that suppresses his immune system, putting him at greater risk of COVID-19.
“If I had chemotherapy right now, would you say the same thing?” he asked the crowd.
“Pat, you sicken me,” said Sweeney’s opponent, Bill Allemand, to raucous laughter. He won by 563 votes and, unopposed Nov. 18, he will now take his clueless, classless act to Cheyenne.
About one-third of state lawmakers will be new. I don’t know how far to the right the pendulum has swung in either the House or Senate, but it has definitely moved in that direction.
Trump has made it OK for Wyoming politicians to castigate opponents and lie that the state lacks “election integrity.” Doing so rewards them, so why stop?
Because it’s unacceptable and indecent, and Wyomingites have rejected such destructive, undemocratic behavior in the past. The question now looming over the Equality State is how long are we going to take it?