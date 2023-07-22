FBI Director Christopher Wray had already taken a lot of guff from Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman by the time she confronted him at a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week.
At a May session, she accused Wray of being “corrupt,” then compared his agency to the piercing evil eye in “The Lord of the Rings.” The latter was such an off-the-wall attack, Hageman deserves extra debate points for creativity.
“The Eye of Sauron has turned inward, and it is operating with a white-hot intensity that seeks to destroy everything in its path,” Hageman solemnly said. I swear her eyes appeared to glow red.
I knew Hageman wasn’t close to approaching the depths she was willing to reach to paint Wray as a jack-booted persecutor of conservatives like her. I was ready for a real show when Hageman started her inquisition of Wray and the FBI’s alleged collusion with social media corporations like Facebook and Twitter to stomp on the First Amendment.
“Neither you nor the FBI have any legal authority to circumvent the First Amendment by using a surrogate to do your dirty work,” Hageman said. “Yet that is exactly what you have been doing.”
Conservatives charge that the Department of Justice, FBI and other agencies met regularly with more than two dozen social media companies to order them not to allow false election claims, disproven COVID-19 conspiracy theories and other disinformation on their platforms.
On July 4, Louisiana Federal District Court Judge Terry Doughty, in Missouri v. Biden, ordered President Joe Biden, federal agencies and officials not to pressure companies to delete or suppress broad categories of information that are protected speech.
The Biden administration isn’t telling companies what to take down or how to set policies. It maintains the government has an interest in promoting accurate information about critical issues like public health and elections, and curbing the spread of illegal material, including terrorism and child sex abuse.
Doughty — a 2017 Donald Trump appointee — wrote a 155-page decision prohibiting such action on the grounds it violates protected speech. His first sentence modestly declares the case “involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.”
It gave Hageman and other far-right House members the ammo they needed to chastize Wray. “The American people fully understand that there is a two-tiered justice system that has been weaponized to persecute people based on their political beliefs,” Hageman said. “And that you have personally worked to weaponize the FBI against conservatives.”
Wray had reached his tolerance level.
“The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background,” Wray told Hageman. He should have left out “somewhat.”
Wray has been a registered Republican all his life. He was a senior political appointee in George W. Bush’s Department of Justice, clerk to a noted conservative judge and a Federalist Society contributor. Trump appointed him to head the FBI.
Two days after Hageman grilled Wray, Republicans could no longer point to Missouri v. Biden as a definite win. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an injunction to prevent the lower court’s ruling from going into effect.
Hageman accused the FBI and DOJ of “slandering” those they’re investigating as “being radical,” framing the agencies as the hypocrites and radical operatives. In other words, Hageman employed the old Republican mainstay, “I’m rubber, you’re glue” defense.
In an analysis of Doughty’s ruling in Reason Magazine, attorney Robert Corn-Thorne said the judge was troubled that the FBI failed to alert social media companies that the Hunter Biden laptop story was real, and not mere Russian disinformation.
Doughty was upset the FBI didn’t tell them to promote stories about the first son’s laptop. This is the bizarro world in which our congressional representative dwells.
Corn-Revere sued Trump over several allegations: the president leveraged antitrust actions against critical media companies, threatened to revoke broadcast licenses, and made frequent threats to revoke or reinterpret Section 230, a federal law that shields online platforms from liability for users’ posts.
Let’s not forget Trump labeling the press as “the enemy of the people” and his continued daily harassment as a 2024 presidential candidate of whatever enemy he chooses to abuse on a given day. Or the former president’s attorney general, Bill Barr, protecting political fixer Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
There are few more blatant examples of weaponizing the justice system than Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey for daring to investigate his collusion with Russia in his first presidential campaign. How about withholding military aid to Ukraine unless it investigated Biden, his eventual opponent?
Hageman makes a logical choice to be one of Trump’s most vociferous defenders in Congress. She owes her political career to Trump hand-picking her to oppose Rep. Liz Cheney, who had the audacity to vote for his well-earned second impeachment.
I seriously doubt if there’s anything Hageman wouldn’t do or say on her benefactor’s behalf, since he plucked her from political obscurity. As his federal and state indictments pile up and criminal trials begin, we’ll have plenty of chances to see how low she’ll go.
