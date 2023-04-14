Rep. Don Burkhart

Rep. Donald Burkhart, R-Rawlins

Wyoming has a long, proud legacy of being a leader in domestic energy development. Data from the Energy Information Administration show that our state produces 13 times more energy than we consume, making Wyoming the second-biggest net energy supplier in the nation, just behind Texas.

In order to maintain and build on our role as a national energy leader, it is critical that we continue to push the boundaries of energy innovation and production through pragmatic, commonsense energy policy at the state and federal levels.

Rep. Donald Burkhart, R-Rawlins, is a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, where he is Chairman of the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.

