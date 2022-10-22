...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
Doesn’t it make you mad when public officials try to pull a fast one? That’s what Brian Schroeder is doing with his last days as a “public servant.” Although he serves in elective office, he has never been elected to anything. The one time he put his name on the ballot, his own party’s voters said, “I don’t think so.”
Despite public rejection by his own party, or because of it, he wants to leave his mark on the way out the door.
Either way, the Wyoming Superintendent of Public Ideological Instruction is having a meeting. Originally, it was scheduled this coming Tuesday in the auditorium of the Emerson Building (in Cheyenne). Somehow, the word got out, and some people began asking embarrassing questions.
I sent a public information request to his office for emails and contracts, trying to figure out how a public official could use public funds and public buildings to hold a secret meeting. Suddenly, the original date, time and place changed, and finding out what was going on became more difficult.
The original invitation may explain the subterfuge. Sent exclusively to a select few book-censoring zealots, it read, “State Superintendent Brian Schroeder is requesting your presence at a press conference to bring awareness to the growing issue of sexualization of our children. The various ways this is happening will be addressed. Parents will share their own stories, state and national leadership will speak, and legislators will attend.”
The invitation expressed a “special invitation” to churches. “We really need the help of churches on this issue.” Although uninvited, my church will be happy to help. We are always happy to help expose the truth. So, I jumped in to help increase turnout.
The invitation, obviously not composed by one of the school district’s many competent English teachers, seemed to want that, “We need to show up in mass (sic). To be seen so your school district knows this is a dire situation.” (sic)
Indeed, it is dire. That is why honest people of good faith need to accept the invitation they didn’t receive and attend the meeting, which was cast as a “press conference.”
The speaker, whose appearance was to be funded by you until light was shined on Schroeder’s secret plan, represents an organization called “No Left Turn in Education.” Its founder is Dr. Elana Fishbein. She admits she started it because she was alarmed her children were being taught “explicit lessons on equity and race for our students.”
She is heralded by Fox News for her opposition to critical race theory. It would be worth the price of admission (which is free) to ask if she knows what that is.
Isn’t this today’s problem with Wyoming politics? Outsiders. First, it’s the national office of “Moms for Liberty.” Now Dr. Fishbein comes from New York to tell us how to educate our kids. No stake in Wyoming. They don’t care or know anything about us. An unelected public official and local extremists use them to stir up trouble, and then Schroeder and Fishbein are gone.
Once, we cared about our neighbors and trusted them. Now, extremists turning neighbor against neighbor, using out-of-staters to light the fire.
They claim school board members and other state and national leaders will attend. Don’t allow these “leaders” or school board members to think “Moms for Liberty” is the only voice worth listening to.
Voters need to meet the book censors. Several are running for the school board and were on Schroeder’s official invitation list.
Anyone opposed to censorship must also attend. If you don’t, they might believe the tyrannical “Moms for Liberty” speaks for you. They might think we all want books banned, that none of us trust other parents or the children.
This newspaper is your watchdog when public officials try to pull a fast one. It doesn’t like secrecy in public affairs. Keep your eye open for the time and place of Schroeder’s secret meeting, and show up if you care about open government and good schools.
Rodger McDaniellives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.