Doesn’t it make you mad when public officials try to pull a fast one? That’s what Brian Schroeder is doing with his last days as a “public servant.” Although he serves in elective office, he has never been elected to anything. The one time he put his name on the ballot, his own party’s voters said, “I don’t think so.”

Despite public rejection by his own party, or because of it, he wants to leave his mark on the way out the door.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

