“Hey, Caveman, do you see only danger when you peer into the night? Are you afraid of the country that exists outside your cave? Hey, Caveman, when are you going to evolve? Are you still afraid of the way the Earth revolves around the sun and not the other way around? Are you terrified of the ever-shifting ground?”
Questions posed by Native American writer Sherman Alexie, talking to you cavemen and you cavewomen. When are you going to evolve?
Alexie poses a handful of issues of real significance in our times. He posits evolution as preferable to thinking like cave people. The point will be lost on those preferring to remain in the darkness of the cave.
Alexie then raises the matter of fear as the main barrier to evolving. He asks whether some are fearful of basic knowledge and the natural changes of a dynamic civilization, what he calls “ever-shifting ground.” His premise is that we are devolving if we are revisiting the truth about long-held knowledge such as the “the Earth revolves around the sun and not the other way around.”
Evolving in order to keep pace with ever-shifting evidence of truth, therefore, is the key to an improved humanity. Natural selection is an element of evolution. It’s Darwin’s explanation of how we evolve. He knew there would always be more human beings born than the Earth can sustain. Evolution was the process whereby only the fit survive.
Natural selection is the process by which the less fit and more fearful among us are weeded out and those having more useful traits, such as acute vision for change and less fear, will survive better and produce stronger progeny than individuals with less favorable traits.
The two reasons some don’t evolve much beyond the cave are failure to learn or tell truth and religious literalism.
It’s problematic that our educational system failed to teach the hard truths about systemic bigotry and institutional poverty. We all grew up consuming the falsity that everyone has the same opportunity and, therefore, if they fail, it is their fault and not that of a rigged economic and political system nurtured by white privilege.
Then there’s the literal interpretation of the Bible, which provides the biggest stumbling block to applying the truths of ongoing scientific discoveries. The most intimidating laid in the path of evolving thinking is the literal interpretation of a text thousands of years old.
One example is the way in which that text is used to marginalize transgender children of God. The first book of the Bible is Genesis. It opens with a story of creation. And it says, “Male and female created he them; and blessed them, and called their name Adam, in the day when they were created.”
When was that written? Depends on who you ask. For Biblical literalists, it was written at the beginning of time, which true literalists say was 6,000 years ago. One has to fear a lot of well-established science to get there. That is Sherman Alexie’s point.
The Bible also quotes God saying, “Love one another” (Leviticus 19:18). Those refusing to evolve remain “terrified of ever-shifting ground,” even when it is the Word of God precipitating the shift, fearing it may require explanations for their reasoning in denying fundamental human dignity to those they hate.
God makes the case for evolution of thought, arguing, “The secret things belong to the Lord but the things revealed belong to us and our children forever, that we may follow all the words of this law” (Deuteronomy 29:29). Those who ignore that which God has revealed through science remain cavemen or cavewomen, as Alexie wrote, able to see “only danger” when they “peer into the night.”
They are “afraid of the country that exists outside their cave.”
Here’s the deal. If you can’t evolve beyond the deficits of your formal education and/or literal reading of the Bible, you are doomed to devolve or experience evolutionary degeneration. That’s not troubling to the MAGA mob. It’s their vision for America.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email is rmc81448@gmail.com.