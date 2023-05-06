If you know me, really know me, you know my dogs’ names, their story, our story, and what they mean to my heart.

After my Dad passed away I was asked to accept an award that was being presented in his honor from the school where he taught. During the presentation the speaker outlined programs my Dad had started and the accomplishments he made. I learned how he left his heart prints in the life of the school and in the lives of the students he taught. I didn’t know any of this before he passed.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

