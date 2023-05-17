Braver Angels describes itself as “a 100% volunteer-led movement uniting red and blue Americans in a working alliance to build new ways to talk to one another, participate in public life, and influence the direction of our nation.”

The organization conducts workshops to “show better ways to disagree and make a public argument for depolarization” and quote Abraham Lincoln. “We are not enemies, but friends. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email address is rmc81448@gmail.com.

