Looking back at 2022, those were not the best of times.
The record flooding in Yellowstone Park in June and its devastation of Red Lodge and Gardiner, Montana, top the list. Additionally problematic were the negative impact the floods had on the tourism industry so important to this economy.
We owe a debt of gratitude to the many locals who gave of their time and money toward the recovery efforts for those gateway communities.
Soaring inflation, the continued limited availability of baby formula and other necessities, high gas prices, the lingering effects of COVID, high crime rates, divisiveness in politics and culture ... 2022 had its share of misery.
But as we look ahead to 2023, one of the decisions we should all make is to try to have a better attitude, no matter what happens. And that is a choice we can make.
Author and educator Charles Swindoll said, “The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than the past, than money, than circumstances, than failures, than successes, than what other people think or say or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness or skill.
“The remarkable thing is, we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for that day. We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is (change) our attitude.”
So as 2023 is ushered in, let us not forget we cannot change the circumstances that will befall us, but we are in control of our attitudes and how we react to those circumstances.