...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...South central and southeast Wyoming, mainly along and
west of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Fans at all levels can get ugly, rude, unsportsmanlike and just plain mean. For the most part, most athletes are able to ignore and play on.
Occasionally, you hear reports of professional athletes who have had enough and either verbally or physically go after the fans.
Last weekend, Colorado State University fans exhibited unsportsmanlike behavior when a small group chanted “Russia” at Utah State men’s basketball player Max Shulga, who is from Kyiv, Ukraine. It was insensitive, asinine and rude. Yes, University of Wyoming Cowboys have chanted worse, and that does not excuse any bad behavior.
Max Shulga’s response should teach us all something about grace and forgiveness.
Shulga, in an official statement, recognized the immediate support from CSU and their coach.
He said in the official statement, “This has been an extremely difficult and challenging year with my family and loved ones so far away and living in constant danger. I pray daily for the conflict to come to a close and for peace to be restored for my people in Ukraine.
“As for the chants last night, while extremely upsetting in the moment. I also know how emotions can run high during competition and people can do and say things they don’t really mean. Colorado State and its fans have apologized and I accept and appreciate the apology.”
“I hope you will all join me in praying for peace in Ukraine.”
In a world where people have to plead for civility before the start of the event (governor and legislative leaders) before the start of an Wyoming Legislative session, Shulga’s response shines brightly.
He could have privately accepted the apology, he could have just let it go. But he publicly thanked those who supported him, and publicly acknowledged how emotions run high during sporting events.
Civility, whether at sporting events, governmental meetings (not sure I even want to know what may or may not be said during Tuesday’s State of the Union address), or other events, has become a thing of the past.
Civility, however, should be something we strive for, but when we are met with less than that, let us be gracious and forgiving like Shulga.