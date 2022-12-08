Doing what is right, even when it’s not easy. In theory, we hold that up as an ideal. But in practice, that’s not always the case.

On Nov. 16, Sen. Cynthia Lummis voted in favor of legislation that would codify protections for same-sex marriage in the U.S. Same-sex marriage has been legal in Wyoming since 2014, and polls show the overwhelming majority of Wyomingites believe it should be allowed. (Public opinion polls show support has grown dramatically over the past 20 years and stood at about 75% as of 2020.)

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus