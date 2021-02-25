“I have four children. Two are adopted. I forget which two.” – Bob Constantine
In June 1976 I received a letter from a fabulous old fellow named Spencer W. Kimball. The letter informed me that I had been called to serve for two years as a missionary in northern California. I then had to decide whether or not to accept the call. After contemplating the matter for a few nanoseconds I began to write my letter of acceptance. My acceptance of the mission call was one the best decisions I have ever made. Throughout your mortal life you will receive many heavenly calls to serve others. Should you accept these heavenly calls? The answer to this question is: “Yes!”
These heavenly calls come in many different forms. Sometimes the calls require little time and effort such as helping an elderly neighbor carry her groceries into the house. Sometimes the calls are much more onerous. It is my sincere belief that the most important and challenging call that a man can possibly receive and accept is the call to be a father.
In March 2018 a Kingman, Arizona Police patrol sergeant named Brian Zach received a “call” from a fellow officer wherein he was asked to assist in the investigation of some potential crimes at a private residence. Brian promptly accepted the call and drove to the residence where he found a tiny blond-haired toddler named Kaila.
Kaila had been severely abused/battered by her “caretakers” and was in desperate need of physical, mental and spiritual comfort and care. Brian literally and figuratively embraced the precious little daughter of God. In an interview with Good Morning America (“GMA”) Brian said that he spent a few hours bonding with Kaila by coloring and snacking.
The Department of Child Services (“DCS”) later arrived and escorted Kaila to the hospital so that she could be professionally examined and treated for her injuries. After completing his shift, Brian returned home to his wife (Cierra) and two children (Raina and Trevin), but he could not stop thinking about Kaila. Fyodor Dostoevsky was spot on when he wrote, “The soul is healed by being with children.” Brian told Cierra that he wished he could have brought Kaila home with him.
Kaila was hospitalized for a few days so that she could receive the needed treatment for her many physical injuries (Brian told GMA that criminal charges were filed against Kaila’s caretakers). Brian later called DCS to acquire an update on Kaila’s status. Brian also asked if he could visit with Kaila at the hospital (which was over 90 miles away from Brian’s home).
Brian was told that he could visit Kaila. He was then asked if he and his wife would consider being a “placement” for Kaila because DCS was having difficulty finding a temporary home for the precious little child.
Brian and Cierra were delighted to provide a temporary home for Kaila. When she arrived at her new foster home Brian told GMA that all of Kaila’s worldly possessions were “….a sippy cup, a bag of clothes that didn’t fit her and that was it.”
For the following 30 months, Brian, Cierra, Raina and Trevin loved, cherished and selflessly served little Kaila. Then, on August 18, 2020 an Arizona Judge for the Mohave County Superior Court entered a Decree of Adoption wherein Kaila officially became Brian and Cierra’s daughter and Raina and Trevin’s little sister. Raina was 19 years-old and Trevin was 17 years-old at the time.
I don’t know if the good Judge was aware of the many heavenly angels who were present in the courtroom on that day. However, I do know and attest that at the very moment the Decree of Adoption was signed, a host of God’s angels stood and provided a prolonged ovation for Brian, Cierra, Raina, Trevin and Kaila.
Brian Zach (i.e. Kaila’s Dad) is now a police lieutenant. Mortal words cannot adequately express my gratitude and admiration for Brian and his willingness to first accept the call to embrace Kaila and then to accept the formidable call to be her father. Godspeed Brian.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com