John M. Walker

S ome memories are unforgettable, remaining ever vivid and heartwarming!”Joseph B. Wirthlin

During the past year or two I have found myself routinely watching cartoons on Saturday morning. Most of the cartoons are from MGM, such as Tom and Jerry or Warner Brothers, such as Bugs Bunny. The vast majority of the cartoons were first released in the 1950’s and 1960’s.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

