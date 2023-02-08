“Some memories are unforgettable, remaining ever vivid and heartwarming!” — Joseph B. Wirthlin
During the past year or two I have found myself routinely watching cartoons on Saturday morning. Most of the cartoons are from MGM, such as Tom and Jerry or Warner Brothers, such as Bugs Bunny. The vast majority of the cartoons were first released in the 1950’s and 1960’s.
I began watching Saturday morning cartoons in the early 1960’s when I lived on Hillcrest Way in Green River. At that time, my father was a train dispatcher for the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked the second shift (4 p.m.-midnight) so he often slept in on Saturday mornings. My mom and two older sisters also tended to sleep in on Saturday mornings.
So, it was not unusual for myself and my dog, Tippy, to wake up before the rest of the household clan on Saturday mornings. Each Saturday morning, I routinely walked into our kitchen and filled my breakfast bowl with some Wheaties, Sugar Frosted Flakes (They’re Grrreat!) or Trix cereal. I then walked into our living room, sat down in front of our small black and white rabbit-eared television set, and ate my breakfast while watching cartoons.
Our great nation faced some very challenging times in the early 1960s. World War II and the Korean War were in our not-so distant past and the Vietnam War was in our very near future. The Cuban missile crisis reminded us of the very real possibility of a nuclear war. We were taught in our public classrooms what we should do if nuclear warheads were about to rain down upon us.
During this same time, our great nation also needed to confront the destructive power attendant to racial and cultural prejudice. It was during this time that critical seeds of social discourse were securely planted.
While watching my Saturday morning cartoons, I felt safe and at peace regardless of the angst and turmoil that existed outside of the walls of my little Green River home. As I now reflect upon those consistent Saturday morning moments in my life, I am filled with nothing but uplifting and profound positive emotional memories.
I also enjoyed watching the Saturday morning cartoon “commercials” that aired in the early 1960s. Lots of intriguing candy, toys and breakfast cereal were effectively marketed to us youngsters. I clearly remember when I first saw Cap’n Crunch, G.I. Joe and Gumby commercials.
I confess that I tend to be inattentive to commercials when I now watch my large flat-screen television. Television commercials provide me with an opportunity to check my cell phone for emails and text messages. However, while watching Saturday morning cartoons a few weeks ago I noticed that the commercials did not concern candy, toys and breakfast cereals. Instead, the commercials were focused upon Medicare, life insurance, nutritional supplements, hearing aids and “Help I’ve fallen and can’t get up” emergency beacons.
Apparently, I am not the only baby boomer who has returned to the Saturday morning cartoon ritual!
I humbly ask all parents and grandparents who are reading today’s column to do your utmost to create an environment for your children and grandchildren wherein they will acquire everlasting positive and uplifting emotional memories. Please energetically seek out and find safe and emotionally secure places and activities for your little loved ones.
I have learned that the details inherent to our cognitive memories will fade with time. However, our emotional memories will steadfastly remain within us to our dying day.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.