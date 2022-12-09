Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

“It is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said on Tuesday night before a cheering crowd, after winning the runoff election for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock ran against Republican Herschel Walker, a retired football star. Walker, recruited to run by former President Donald Trump, proved to be a deeply flawed candidate. Nevertheless, the Warnock campaign had to overcome a complex array of voter suppression laws and tactics deployed by Georgia Republicans.

“There are those who would look at the outcome of this race and say that there’s no voter suppression in Georgia,” Warnock continued. “Let me be clear, just because people endured long lines that wrapped around buildings, some blocks long, just because they endured the rain and the cold and all kinds of tricks in order to vote, doesn’t mean that voter suppression does not exist. It simply means that you, the people, have decided that your voices will not be silenced.”

