The new year is a time to imagine potential, to contemplate the way we want things to be. We have a clean slate, an unblemished record. We can hope for the best without being reminded of the failures and missed opportunities of the past.

In that regard, the timing of the legislative session that starts next week is opportune. Our statehouse will soon be welcoming a slate of new lawmakers and elected officials. They too have a blank slate and the potential for great things. And while this editorial board has been critical of some of their past decisions, we are rooting for their success. After all, their success will mean success for Wyoming.

