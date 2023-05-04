When a severe outbreak of chronic wasting disease hits Jackson Hole, the consequences could be devastating for wildlife populations, tourism, hunting and the health of the ecosystem.
By installing a carcass incinerator this winter, National Elk Refuge officials made great strides in the fight against the fatal disease that impacts elk, deer and moose. The incinerator provides a safe and efficient way to dispose of potentially infected carcasses, an improvement over tossing them in a boneyard. This is an important piece of managing CWD in the region, and National Elk Refuge officials should be praised for taking this proactive approach. It’s a significant step forward.
Sadly, though, the prion-vaporizing machine is solely for Elk Refuge animals. State and local wildlife managers have been hoping to partner on an incinerator that could be used to dispose of roadkill, hunter-harvested animal remains and other carcasses, but progress seems to have stalled.
To address CWD across the region, agencies should place an additional incinerator at Teton County’s trash transfer station. Wyoming Game and Fish, hunters, and others can use it for the safe disposal of all types of animal carcasses without having to transport them to other parts of the state, thereby eliminating time, money, gas and risk of disease transmission.
There should also be attention paid to scavengers who rely on carcasses. Biologists must consider the health of those populations.
Incineration is not the only solution to managing CWD. Wildlife management officials must also continue taking proactive measures to reduce the spread of the disease, such as restoring a wide range of habitat, weaning animals from feedgrounds where clustering spreads the disease more easily, and implementing other measures to reduce the density of wildlife populations.
It is crucial that wildlife management officials, hunters and others work together to be proactive and prevent the spread of CWD, even before it’s officially detected, to protect the unique and valuable wildlife populations of Jackson Hole. A severe outbreak of CWD would have far-reaching impacts that could take decades to overcome. It is in everyone’s interest to work together to address this critical issue and ensure the long-term health and sustainability of Jackson Hole’s wildlife and ecosystem.