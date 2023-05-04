When a severe outbreak of chronic wasting disease hits Jackson Hole, the consequences could be devastating for wildlife populations, tourism, hunting and the health of the ecosystem.

By installing a carcass incinerator this winter, National Elk Refuge officials made great strides in the fight against the fatal disease that impacts elk, deer and moose. The incinerator provides a safe and efficient way to dispose of potentially infected carcasses, an improvement over tossing them in a boneyard. This is an important piece of managing CWD in the region, and National Elk Refuge officials should be praised for taking this proactive approach. It’s a significant step forward.

