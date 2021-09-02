Get prepared, Campbell County.
In August 2024, an estimated 55,000 visitors will be in Gillette.
That’s more people by 10,000 than live in the county now.
The streets will be clogged, the grocery stores will be overrun, stores will be crowded and you may not be able to swim at the Recreation Center for a week.
But the payoff is sweet for a community that has been reeling for several years from a declining coal market.
How sweet?
When the International Pathfinder Camporee comes to town, organizers estimate that it will bring an estimated $25 million to the economy.
Not bad for local businesses and governments who surely can put up with a little bit of inconvenience for the short period of time.
The Camporee has been in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the last couple of decades until a few in the organization decided to check out Gillette and see just what it has to offer. They were convinced — strongly enough convinced that they decided to bring the 2024 version to Cam-plex despite some misgivings of others in the organization.
One by one, the Gillette community is turning the naysayers into believers.
We’ve been here before, but at a smaller scale. There were those among the National High School Finals Rodeo directors who didn’t believe in Gillette, either. They were proven wrong.
Camporee Director Ron Whitehead, who visited Gillette this week for more planning meetings, said that every time he brings a group to Gillette and they see it for themselves, they are convinced.
“Yup, this is the right spot, this is the right place,” Whitehead quoted them as saying.
Gillette and Campbell County have spent decades trying to reverse its dirty boomtown image and have built a community that people are proud to live in. But all those fine facilities — the Rec Center, the college facilities, Cam-plex Park, Cam-plex, the Energy Capital Sports Complex, etc. — also are admired by groups like the International Pathfinders, who are expected to attract youth from 100 countries to the event.
Local officials already are deep in the planning, which will only intensify over the next three years. They’re keeping in mind that despite the overwhelming number of guests to accommodate, they also have to keep the city running for those living here. It’s no easy task.
Undoubtedly there will be some grumbling about the impact in 2024 when the Camporee arrives, despite all the warnings that will have been issued. But it’s the economic impact that should raise some eyebrows, too.
It also bears noting that we as a community have enjoyed activities like the NHSFR and the Pyrotechnic Guild International. There’s some inconvenience, but it’s worth it.
When the Camporee is finished, we hope that they’re like the other big groups that Gillette has hosted before. They may hesitate in taking the plunge and coming here, but they leave happy. And they often return.
We hope that is true of the Camporee, too.
In the meantime, get prepared. We can do this.
Gillette News Record
Aug. 28