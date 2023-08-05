Humans are amazing creatures. I study people. I watch their behaviors. I am not a creepy stalker, but I do watch, observe and take notes about fellow humans. I watch people in airports. I notice people in grocery stores. I see others at sporting events, restaurants and meetings.

In all the places I watch people, one thing seems to be the norm … everyone is listening to something. I remember as a child one of my cherished possessions was my small AM transistor radio. I played it all the time. Depending on your age, you may remember the days of people carrying a large boom box on their shoulders to keep their tunes right in their ears. And remember the first cellphones? They came in a small suitcase and as you carried it everyone saw an invisible sign of status — you didn’t leave home without it.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

