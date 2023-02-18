Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

I think there’s a good chance Wyoming voters will be asked whether the state should ban abortion in the next general election.

There’s a lot of territory left to cover before that might happen, including court proceedings to determine the fate of a 2022 abortion ban.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus