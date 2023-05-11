It hasn’t happened here ...
We don’t want to add “yet” to the end of that sentence. We’d prefer to end it with “and it never will.”
To do so at this point, however, seems both naïve and overly optimistic. After all, mass shootings — especially those involving young people, either as victims or assailants — have been happening with increasing frequency in recent months. The fact that one hasn’t happened in Wyoming is a blessing, but it doesn’t mean we can let our guard down.
In fact, several recent incidents have raised the hairs on the back of our necks and caused some of us to wonder if it’s only a matter of time.
Recently, a 15-year-old local girl was shot in the head in a south Cheyenne park (she died a short time later), while a few hours earlier, a 21-year-old man was arrested for firing a rifle at an occupied vehicle north of town. Details about the circumstances that led to both situations haven’t been released at this point.
In the middle of the night on April 17, someone was firing shots in the air in the 4000 block of Bradney Avenue in east Cheyenne. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Earlier in the month, a 13-year-old boy was accused of threatening to shoot students at Twin Spruce Junior High in Gillette. Thankfully, police determined he didn’t have access to guns.
That same week, also in Gillette, an 18-year-old man was accused of pointing an AR-15-style rifle at a woman and her 4-year-old son after cutting off a car full of people in traffic.
In March, a 17-year-old student walked into Denver’s East High School and shot two administrators before fleeing and taking his own life.
In January, a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl died when she and three other teens were riding in a car on Dell Range Boulevard and someone in the back seat fired a loaded weapon.
Some people will read through this list and see a bunch of random, unrelated incidents that could have happened anytime, anywhere. “These people were clearly disturbed,” they’ll say. “And they never should have had access to a gun in the first place.”
That’s exactly the point — it really could happen anywhere, without any advance warning. And that has some people nervous as the weather improves and outdoor public events with little to no extra security are just around the corner.
Let’s be clear: We don’t believe in living our lives in fear. After all, life is fragile, and uncertainty comes with being human. We could get in a car accident. We could be walking around with cancer and not know it. We could simply go to bed tonight and not wake up. But to bury our heads in the sand and pretend we don’t have a problem with gun-related violence in our country is irresponsible.
And with so many of these tragic situations involving young people who shouldn’t have access to a loaded weapon, we believe it’s incumbent upon everyone who owns guns to do everything possible to keep them from being used in an irresponsible, potentially tragic way.
If you own weapons of any kind, stop right now and ask yourself if you know where they are. Better yet — even if you’re certain — go check anyway, just to be sure. Are they all accounted for? If not, why not?
In addition to storing firearms in a secure location, out of the sight and easy access of young people, the ammunition should be kept in a location separate from the weapons.
Next, if you haven’t already, talk to the children and teens in your life about responsible gun ownership, then enroll them in a gun safety course at the appropriate age. Better yet, take a class with them. After all, if everyone has to pass a test in order to get a driver’s license, shouldn’t they also have to learn how to be a responsible, safe gun owner before acquiring a firearm?
(A two-day basic pistol course is offered periodically by an NRA-certified instructor at the Cheyenne Rifle and Pistol Club for $75. More information can be found at cheyennerifleandpistolclub.org. There’s also hunter education through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, wgfd.wyo.gov/education/hunter-education; A Girl & A Gun Women’s Shooting League, agirlandagun.org/cat/wy-cheyenne; and online and in-person classes required to obtain a concealed-carry permit, mylegalheat.com. The Laramie County Shooting Sports Complex also is a great resource and will be resuming classes soon, laramiecountywy.gov/_departments/shootingsportscomplex.)
Of course, there’s always the way many of us learned, which was from a responsible gun owner in our family, who spent time with us, showing us how to use a firearm carefully, responsibly and injury-free.
Beyond gun safety, we also need to be connected with the people around us, as aware of their mental health as possible, and alert to strangers acting ... well, strange, when we’re in public.
Will this guarantee to prevent a tragedy like Uvalde, Sandy Hook or Columbine? Unfortunately, no. But it’s better than doing nothing, and we have to start somewhere.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
May 6