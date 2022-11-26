Walker-Bo Jackson photo

The photo received from Bo Jackson.

 John M. Walker/Courtesy

“Generosity is doing something for someone else expecting nothing in return.” – Simon Sinek

Have you ever seen someone go out of their way to remove an abandoned shopping cart from an inappropriate and potentially hazardous location and wheel it back into the store or into a nearby cart corral?

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus