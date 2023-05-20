The Wyoming Legislature has an unofficial favorite dance, and it goes something like this.
Step 1: Reject an available federal fix to a pressing problem because it’s not a “Wyoming solution.”
Step 2: Spend months or years trying to craft a homegrown answer.
Step 3: Reject that one, too.
I’ve been watching this waltz for decades, and it’s still as maddening as it ever was.
The latest egregious performance occurred this year when the Joint Education Interim Committee sponsored House Bill 34, “School finance mental health services.” It would have provided $11.5 million during the 2024-25 biennium to improve mental health services for Wyoming’s K-12 students.
The money for the program would have been taken from the School Foundation Program. The 48 school districts could have applied for grants of up to $120,000 each to help pay for services of mental health professionals.
The bill passed the House 35-26, with all members of the anti-liberal Freedom Caucus voting no. Then the Senate Education Committee killed the measure, 3-2.
Higher-than-expected mineral severance tax revenues and federal COVID-19 relief funds left Wyoming with a $2 billion budget surplus — more than enough to make this lifesaving program available statewide, not just in a few districts.
It would have been at no cost to children’s families. If that’s not a homegrown Wyoming solution, what is?
Laurel Ballard, WDE innovation officer, told the Mental Health and Vulnerable Adult Task Force at its initial meeting on May 12 that Wyoming has the nation’s highest rate of youth major depressive episodes.
According to the state’s Preventive Needs Assessment, she added, about 9% of K-12 students reported they had attempted suicide in the past year.
Lawmakers chastised Ballard, the WDE and the Department of Health for using temporary federal funds to fund programs.
“Are we going to see some sustained federal dollars for children’s mental health?” asked Sommers. “It would be great if the state would just pay for it all, but we can’t.
“If we can just keep the patchwork [of services] together, I think that locally based solutions are better than just a statewide thumb on it,” he added. “But we have to be able to maintain that community-based service.”
Apparently, the problem some lawmakers see is that WDE and WDH went after federal funds that will expire in the next few years, with nothing to replace them. Legislators should have thought of that when they rejected HB 34.
If legislators won’t approve bills that spend state money on promising programs, then that’s on them, not state agencies coming up with solutions.
The WDE received its first mental health grant in 2020 — $9 million over five years from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. It’s a pilot project in three Campbell, Fremont and Park county school districts. Behavioral health providers either visit schools, or students are transported to clinics.
SAMHSA awarded another grant for a pilot program in Carbon, Sweetwater and Uinta counties. Ballard said small rural communities have few mental health providers, if any, so this program uses telehealth to connect with Wyoming Behavioral Institute and Central Wyoming Counseling Center.
The WDH is using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds to provide telehealth mental health services in Park and Big Horn counties. American Rescue Plan Act funds are providing a similar pilot project in Niobrara and Goshen counties.
The final pilot program offers trauma-informed care in two Sweetwater County school districts. It aims to recognize, understand and empathize with the impact of trauma on students. All five programs will be free to families.
Ballard said the projects cover school districts that have nearly 30,000 students, about one-third of the total statewide. About 1,400 students have received services so far.
“Sustainability is [what] will make this work,” said Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who serves on the Legislature’s new mental health task force. “How do we get past sustainability and past ‘pilot’ projects? I am concerned about the other 60,000 students in Wyoming. How do we help them?”
The House killed a 2021 bill to create a program to teach students to learn the warning signs when people may be considering suicide. Opponents claimed it put too much of a burden on teachers.
Earlier this year, the Legislature was asked to create a $46 million suicide prevention trust fund that would have operated the state’s “988” suicide and crisis hotlines in perpetuity, with no further state funds. That’s the definition of sustainability, and it would have cost a fraction of the $1.4 billion lawmakers decided, instead, to put in savings. The Legislature didn’t put a dime into the trust fund.
The mental health task force doesn’t have a long time to work; just three more interim meetings to submit recommendations for possible legislation to the Joint Education and Health committees.
The state needs to develop an effective referral system so students who need mental health treatment get it ASAP. That will likely only happen if the Legislature is willing to make a substantial state investment, not just pay lip service to “Wyoming solutions” that won’t pass.