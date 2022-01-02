I NEVER EXPECTED to start a column with: So, Dad and I were sitting there getting pedicures …
Count me as secure enough to admit that, yes, I have had a handful of pedicures. I recall in detail the first and surprising realization that I liked it much more than expected.
For Christmas 2014, I treated Mom, my sister-in-law and my three nieces to pedicures at a Denver-area nail salon.
To be honest, it was a desperation gift. I couldn’t come up with any good ideas for gifts they would like and on principle refused giving anything “Frozen”-related for the girls’ already-extensive collections.
They enjoyed it so much and, after hearing the nail technicians talk about how more men were coming in to have their feet done, they talked me into it. Actually, it was Mom who did most of the convincing and Dad came along out of a lack of anything better to do.
It was one of the last lucid outings I had with Dad before his dementia totally took over and consumed his personality. He was already showing signs, but at the time I couldn’t comprehend just how bad it would get.
For the record, all my little piggies came out of the experience still looking natural and unpainted (although the 7- and 9-year-old nieces begged and pleaded to do the honor themselves).
IT WAS A PRODUCTIVE, if short, trip south to visit with family that year. In addition to broadening my horizons about foot hygiene, it was the culmination of a task I’d dreaded for years.
It was finally time my parents, brother and I had “The Talk” — that inevitable discussion about death, dying, their final wishes and what family heirlooms go to which grandchildren.
This is a conversation our family had been building to for many years. As the first-born child, Mom said they’d like me to be the executor of their affairs when the time comes, something my younger brother was eager to support.
Then we got into the details.
SURPRISINGLY, there was nothing uncomfortable or ghoulish about it.
I had dreaded “The Talk” for years, but was really worried over nothing. Mom and Dad already had made many of their own arrangements. What I didn’t realize until after we were finished was how important it was we had “The Talk.”
Even if you’re not a big believer in New Year’s resolutions (and I’m not), if you haven’t had “The Talk” with your parents, grandparents or adult children, make it a priority.
Worse than dreading having to discuss their mortality with your parents is having that mortality catch up to them without knowing what their wishes truly are. Life support or no? Having to guess what either would want us to do after-the-fact can be heart-wrenching.
In our case, I’m grateful every day we didn’t wait even six months longer for ours. That’s because Dad’s dementia quickly progressed to a point that even a few months later would’ve meant not knowing his wishes on some important issues. The alternative would’ve been guessing and second-guessing over his last couple years of life whether we were truly doing what he wanted or just prolonging his suffering.
ENOUGH OF THAT melancholy talk. A couple of random nuggets:
Is it just me, or does the holiday season seem a little like the eye of a political hurricane in the race for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat? The primary race between Rep. Liz Cheney and Trump-anointed challenger Harriett Hageman will be one of the most watched mid-term elections in the nation. Consider this: If Trump’s own choice doesn’t win in the Cowboy State, which supported him more than any other in 2016 and 2020, how could that impact his ultimate decision to run again in 2024?
Another memorable moment from that pedicure trip was celebrating my oldest nephew’s 18th birthday. My brother and I had so much fun convincing my sister-in-law we were taking Zachary, her eldest child, out to get the traditional Johnson family tattoo. Of course it was a joke and there’s no such thing as the “Johnson family tattoo,” in hindsight we probably took the prank a little too far. Before revealing the punchline, I don’t know who looked more scared — Zachary or his mother.