Pennie Hunt

I have over 30 spots on my body where I have been scraped, burned and lasered. I have just returned from my six-month dermatology appointment. As I look at these fresh wounds, I remember an appointment four years ago ...

It was a quick visit. Routine really. It was more of a vanity issue to have one ugly mole removed than a health concern. The ugly one and a few others were frozen with liquid nitrogen and one removed and sent in for a biopsy — just to make sure, the doctor said. I got dressed, gathered my purse, paid the receptionist, took the brochure the doctor gave me about skin cancer and went on with my day. When I got home, I cleaned out my car and the brochure went into the recycling bin. After all I thought, — it won’t happen to me.

