CAMPBELL COUNTY VOTERS spoke overwhelmingly in favor of creating its own community college district on Tuesday — a decision many would say was 29 years late in coming.
But it is fitting that the development of the college over those years came because of an effort that likely never would have happened if that similar vote had passed in 1992. Gillette, as it has in so many other instances, decided to move forward, not backward.
People in Gillette don’t like to be held back so they move forward, always trying to find ways to make life here better, even if it’s one step at a time.
The college’s identity started with a few improvements here and there, which grew into an effort to build the main building through a tax initiative. It continued to grow in no small part because of commitments from the city and county governments, which understood that our region’s health was intrinsically tied to having a thriving college. The state of Wyoming helped in no small part, too, with the Technical Education Building, which even the mineral industries got behind by not protesting a two-year increase in taxes to pay for it.
Then there were substantial contributions from local families enabling continued growth in programs and facilities like the agricultural building and the Pronghorn Center.
Long ago, it moved from being just the Gillette Campus — a site tied by name to Sheridan College — and its own identity at Gillette College.
As in so many things, Gillette succeeded despite all predictions.
The vote on Tuesday represented that.
Campbell County, the state’s third largest county in population, and Gillette, the state’s fourth largest, finally has a community college to call its own.
The seven trustees elected during the Tuesday vote will have their work cut out for them. Final dissolution with the Northern Wyoming Community College District will take time.
But the dream of supporters has been realized. It should only get better as local ideas and local input are heard and heeded.
Let more dreams begin.
GOV. MARK GORDON made some interesting comments this week as he addressed the growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the state.
“Here’s the thing: We already know what to do,” Gordon said. “I do believe statewide orders are not necessary, what will help ease the situation is people choosing to get vaccinated.”
But he strongly pointed out that mandates will not come from his office: “On COVID, let me be clear that we are not going to issue any mandates, no mandates will come from this office. No face masks, no vaccination mandates,” Gordon said.
We would note that it is clear that Wyoming doesn’t know what to do. We’re far below the national average for vaccines against a disease that is killing people here, and the vaccination rate isn’t going up much despite the threat posed by the delta variant.
We’re almost back to square one.
It should be noted that in November, the governor voiced a different opinion of what was going on. Then, like now, the virus was rampaging through communities and hundreds more were added to the list of those who died of the virus. His wording then was no less direct, but different.
“Deaths and hospitalizations are increasing, so my problem is if I can’t rely on you, we’re going to have to do something else,” he said in November. “We’ve relied on personal responsibility throughout this pandemic, so ask yourself, has that really been working? Have people been taking the responsibility we asked them to?”
He said that populations were being put at a greater risk “because we are being knuckleheads about this.”
“Knuckleheads” is a far cry from the message he’s giving these days. But we’ll give him this: It’s probably a much more electable message from those earlier utterances. What a difference nine months can make in the political world.
