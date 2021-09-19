How many of us missed this past week the significant and important anniversary of a tragic and life-changing event for the Laramie and University of Wyoming communities?
While most of the attention was on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, we quietly marked two decades removed from another tragedy.
Just days later on Sept. 16, 2001, the families of eight UW cross-country runners were notified they’d all died when a drunk driver plowed into their vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 just north of the Colorado border.
The crash not only decimated the men’s running program, it came at a time when emotions were already frayed and rubbed raw from the attacks on U.S. soil.
Like 9/11, the Memory of the 8 is a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of drunken driving. In the case of the UW runners, the only person to survive the crash was the one who caused it.
Also like with the terrorist attacks, life hasn’t been the same for the families of these young men. That includes John and Joan Schabron of Laramie, parents of one of the runners, Nick Schabron, who was driving the Jeep Cherokee they were all riding in.
“It leaves a big hole,” John said. “You expect parents to go before the children.”
In the years since the death of his son and seven of his teammates, John Schabron has worked to improve Highway 287 and make it safer for anyone driving it. In some places it had been so narrow and dangerous it invited head-on collisions and earned the highway the nickname the “Highway of Death.”
The crash and John’s lobbying helped convince the Wyoming Legislature to reduce the blood alcohol content for drunken driving in the state from 0.10% to 0.08%. They also had part of the highway improved by widening it to four lanes and dividing it in some spots and completing a study that confirms 287 needs more safety work.
While the stretch of road where the runners were killed has been addressed, there are still plenty of unnecessarily dangerous stretches of 287. For the past 20 years, the Schabrons have had to look on with sadness at every report of a fatal crash somewhere on that highway that hasn’t yet been made more safe.
“For some reason in 2013, they stopped (the improvements),” John said. “I would be happy to see it completed.”
Although he understands it takes money and resources to complete the work, it’s also been 20 years. Another generation of Laramie residents are now about the same age as the UW eight were then.
Do we have to wait for another SUV full of our rising stars to be snuffed out before this again becomes a priority?
We urge Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature to finish what was started nearly two decades earlier. President Joe Biden is pushing hard for his $4.5 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed a narrow vote in the U.S. House this past week. If it survives and becomes law, use some of Wyoming’s share to bring the Schabrons and other Memory of the 8 families across the finish line.
Now in his 70s, John Schabron knows he doesn’t have an unlimited window to see this task through. At this point, he said his wish is for people to “let’s not forget it happened.”
We won’t. And in the meantime, until all of Highway 287 is made as safe as possible, we pray it doesn’t happen again.