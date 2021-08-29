It’s so whack I can’t be sweet.

We love labels.
The Greatest Generation that won World War II is dying off at clip of more than 1,100 a day, baby boomers are hitting retirement age, the lost generation of the 1960s became the driving force behind the “me” generation, which spawned Generation X. Gen Y is better known as Millennials, and now those in Generation Z are hitting their early 20s.
Politically, if you’re not conservative, you’re a liberal or a centrist. And even if you are conservative, but aren’t “conservative enough,” you’re considered a RINO (Republican in name only).
A 52-year-old white male moderate conservative, I’m one of a select group that doesn’t fit in much of anywhere.
I’m too young to be a flower child, too old for Generation X, too poor to be a yuppie, not entitled enough to be a liberal, too white to be woke, too mellow to be a Karen and too geeky to be hip. It’s hard to believe there isn’t a classification for those like myself.
In the 1950s, America’s collective swellness (you know, the state of being swell) was perhaps the calm before the flower power groovy vibes of the 1960s. I may have been right on and solid in the 1970s, but was so young then I really can’t remember.
Wearing my Vans, Jams, Ocean Pacific T-shirts and Swatches, and sporting a sweet mullet, I was, like, for sure, a totally radical dude of the 1980s.
Aging through the 1990s, I grew too fat to be phat and never had a posse to go rollin’ with. I also was never a playa, wasn’t cool, hot, dope or had much that could remotely be considered bling-worthy.
I recall the first time I realized I was trippin’ about how awesome I thought I was. A 22-year-old green sports reporter, I deluded myself into thinking I had more in common with the high school athletes I was writing about than my older colleagues in the office. That bubble burst with three words.
“Excuse me, sir.”
Sir. Sir? Sir!
When did I become a “sir?”
I wasn’t even a mister yet, let alone a sir. I still called my father “sir,” now some teenager is using it on me? Can’t he see how dope I am?
The problem then was the same as it’s still today — self-perception often is mistaken for one’s own self-delusion, more fantasy than fact. I thought I was cool. Heck, I still liked the same music and wasn’t that far removed from high school myself.
As the years pass, it’s a less painful realization that I’m not chill or a playa. I’m not a homie, dude or a dawg.
I’m a sir, which I guess is a lot better than as being The Man.
But can’t I still daydream about kickin’ back with my bros because we’re so chill?
Next time you see me around Laramie or Rawlins, instead of a polite, “Excuse me, sir? Aren’t you that guy who writes for the paper?” how about a, “Hay, dawg!” instead.
It’s so whack I can’t be sweet.