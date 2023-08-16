“It’s not the years; it’s the mileage.” — Indiana Jones in the movie Raiders of the Lost Ark.
It is an interesting exercise to calculate the number of miles one has traveled, an exercise I undertook recently upon attaining the age of 70.
The mind is first drawn to those modern means of transport that became mainstream in the past century. I crossed the Pacific Ocean by steamship while in my mother’s womb, and later crossed it five times by air. My career included years of commuting by air to clients in other states. Planes and ships have carried me 300,000 miles, enough to circumnavigate the Earth a dozen times.
The average American travels 13,500 miles per year by car. I always avoided commuting by car, so traveled somewhat less, for a total of 680,000 miles by car, bus, rented moving truck, train or subway.
My overall total is now just shy of a million miles, but I certainly walked or bicycled an average of 2 miles a day since I was a toddler, another 49,640 miles, for 1,029,640 miles.
These calculations, however, merely hint at our vast personal motion.
All of us are carried along by the Earth’s rotation, 1,037 miles per hour at the equator. Having spent most of my life around latitude 40 degrees north, with a trigonometric cosine of 0.766, I typically rotate at 794 miles per hour, with no needed work on my part. Ignoring the slight difference between the 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds that one rotation takes with respect to the distant stars, and the 24 hours in a day, and using 70.7 years since conception, leads to 492 million miles traveled due to the rotation of the Earth.
Having now entered the realm of cosmic motion, we must include the Earth’s revolution around our Sun, a process which produces our seasons and also keeps us from falling into that giant burning nuclear fusion reactor in the sky. Earth’s orbit around the sun is 584 million miles, as our planet’s average distance from the sun is 93 million miles. Having traveled that entire orbit 70.7 times, I can claim credit for another 41.3 billion miles.
Our entire solar system, the sun, Earth, other planets, and numerous other objects, slowly revolves around the center of our Milky Way galaxy, taking more than 200 million years to complete one revolution. We revolve at 136 miles per second, so I have traveled 303.4 billion miles on that journey.
Our Milky Way galaxy, and its hundreds of billions of stars, is moving at 343 miles per second with respect to an extra-galactic frame of reference, the cosmic microwave background, still present radiation from our universe’s creation. I have traveled 765.3 billion miles with the Milky Way.
Before, during, and after my lifetime, space itself is expanding. However as this phenomenon manifests itself mainly between widely separated objects, such as different galaxies, its only effect on me has been to add 3.7 nanometers to my height during adulthood, which we will not count as traveling.
In summary, I have traveled more than a trillion miles (1,110.5 billion miles), of which I can take credit for a millionth of a trillion, or about a million miles.
Without discounting my own volition, decisions, or choices, I have been for the most part carried along on this enjoyable and meaningful journey by the creator, who made galaxies and stars more numerous than grains of sand; who created living beings so ingenious that those beings could evolve, diversify and eventually think; and who formed me and each of us in the womb, each a being of 30 trillion cells, “wonderfully made” in the words of the Psalmist.
I hope you have enjoyed your journeys as much as I have enjoyed mine. A toast then, to the next 70 years together on “Spaceship Earth.”
