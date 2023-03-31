...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...The Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Wyoming editorial
It's time to solve Teton Pass tractor-trailer safety violations
On March 10, hundreds of commuters were delayed for more than six hours when a tractor-trailer became stuck in the westbound lane of Teton Pass during the afternoon rush, blocking traffic late into the evening.
Every day Teton Pass sees at least one large commercial tractor-trailer illegally traveling on Highway 22 during its seasonal closure from Nov. 15 to April 1, and oftentimes there are several trucks with trailers stalled on the steep grade while pulling heavy loads. Avalanches and weather-related closures are difficult enough for the Wyoming Department of Transportation to manage, and these preventable blockages from heavy trailers and ensuing road closures need to end.
Commuters have grown increasingly stressed by the high likelihood of disruption of travel to work or home. Many regularly voice their frustrations on social media, citing stories of missed shifts and wages, families returning home late for dinner, kids missing their bedtimes or a close call with an overweight vehicle.
Local and state law enforcement have seen a significant increase in commercial trailer traffic on Highway 22 during the snowy season closure, but even the maximum citations aren’t enough to slow the problem. Hundreds of trailers are violating the posted closure, but only 20% to 30% are stopped and cited. This isn’t only about inconvenience; it’s about safety. A 60,000-pound vehicle careening out of control down an icy 10% grade is a recipe for death.
Since 22 is a Wyoming highway, the problem calls for a Wyoming legislative solution. What is it going to take? Are lawmakers waiting for a tragic passenger car fatality with photos of the deceased to finally get engaged on this topic? In the 2022 budget session, Jackson’s state Sen. Mike Gierau proposed an automated ticketing solution that would cite every photographed trailer, but his colleagues wouldn’t support the law because of privacy fears.
Decades-old tools like large digital signs, digital map closure notifications and small flashing lights aren’t improving the problem.
We propose two solutions: much harsher penalties, including significantly larger fines that escalate based on trailer weight, mandatory incarceration, and a more robust port of entry on the west side of Teton Pass with a 24-hour law enforcement presence. If trailers had a required stopping point, along with a safe and sufficient place to turn around, they could be redirected to legal and safe routes.
It’s time for real change on Teton Pass. Commuter access and safety should be top priority. Commercial trailer traffic has no place on the pass during winter closures. The facts from WYDOT speak for themselves. Crowdsourced reporting on social media has bolstered visibility of the problem. It’s time for action.
The Joint Transportation, Highway and Military Affairs Committee should draft strengthened laws with increased penalties for violators in the upcoming interim session. Drivers of the hundreds of thousands of vehicle trips over Teton Pass each winter will be anxiously awaiting both better laws and supporting appropriations for additional infrastructure and enforcement from the Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon.