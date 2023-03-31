On March 10, hundreds of commuters were delayed for more than six hours when a tractor-trailer became stuck in the westbound lane of Teton Pass during the afternoon rush, blocking traffic late into the evening.

Every day Teton Pass sees at least one large commercial tractor-trailer illegally traveling on Highway 22 during its seasonal closure from Nov. 15 to April 1, and oftentimes there are several trucks with trailers stalled on the steep grade while pulling heavy loads. Avalanches and weather-related closures are difficult enough for the Wyoming Department of Transportation to manage, and these preventable blockages from heavy trailers and ensuing road closures need to end.

