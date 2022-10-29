School board meetings are normally staid affairs. The topics can be serious – school safety, teacher pay and education standards are important matters – but there isn’t much public controversy.

We’ve witnessed that change over the past few years. First, there was COVID-19, which brought with it passionate debate about mask policies, vaccines and in-person learning. More recently, groups of parents have attended meetings to criticize a handful of library books that they argue are inappropriate for students, even in high school.

