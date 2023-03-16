An “aha” moment! I have long struggled to understand what conservatives mean by the terms “woke” and “woke culture.” Sometimes you get a better sense of what words mean by looking at antonyms.
The extremists’ attempt to demean liberals by invoking the word “woke” seems self-deprecating if you watch what they do, the bills they sponsor, who they attack and why, and their knowledge deficits on history, government and the constitution. You quickly realize the word has, like all words, an antonym: “Comatose.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cannot breathe without expelling the word “woke.” He defines it as a “belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.” His general counsel, Ryan Newman, explains his boss “doesn’t believe there are systemic injustices in the U.S.”
Even the most disingenuous pol would have to be comatose in order to deny the existence of systemic injustices.
A comatose person is unconscious, said to be “in a coma,” out cold and insensate, meaning that the person is characterized by a willful unawareness of the needs of others, characteristic of many who seek public office as radical MAGA conservatives.
The source of their comatosity (a word I made up)? Polls disclose a majority of white Republican males convince themselves they face greater discrimination than Blacks, Latinos, Asians and Muslims. Comatose is the best explanation.
Comatose applies to Wyoming state Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs. He sponsored a bill to donate 5 million Wyoming taxpayer dollars to Arizona and Texas to build a few inches of Trump’s border wall. However, when the Senate considered appropriating less than 40% of that amount for postpartum medical care for Wyoming women, Hicks said, “No way.” He was described in the press as “vehemently opposed” to helping these mothers whom he believes unworthy.
Take former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, who walked out on Wyoming voters mid-term to head Virginia’s education department. There, she issued school standards, referring to Indigenous peoples as “America’s first immigrants.” Comatose.
Perhaps the most comatose, with the exception of those who elected him, is Laramie County’s pride and joy, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard. Tony profanely attacked a citizen who had the temerity to speak against one of his extreme bills. (Does he sponsor any other kind?)
His target is not only a well-respected nurse practitioner, but also the wife of one of Tony’s former Senate colleagues. That didn’t stop him from being who we know he is. In his manufactured white-male rage, he emailed the woman, calling her “a f---ing idiot.” He was reprimanded by the Senate leadership almost immediately, the second time he has been thus punished.
Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, informed Tony of the censure and made it clear that if he gets a third strike, he may be an afterthought, i.e., booted from the Legislature altogether. A non-comatose person would be rendered “woke” by such a threat and offer an authentic apology. Not comatose Tony. He doubled down, telling colleagues “I stand by what I said.”
Then there’s state Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne. She has government-funded health insurance for life but cruelly votes to deny Medicaid to low-income working Wyoming families because, she says, the government shouldn’t pay for people’s health care. She also believes the state should kill even those who might be innocent because, after all, Jesus was wrongfully convicted and executed. What’s good for Jesus is good for all, right?
It’s because of people like Hutchings that the definition of comatose includes “insensate,” which, on its own, means lacking sympathy or compassion, unfeeling.
This crowd sarcastically deploys the word “woke,” a strategy betraying their lack of compassion or empathy, necessary traits for decent human beings and legislators alike.
“Wokeness” means instilled with basic empathy for those who struggle. Woke folks are committed to dismantling injustices and working to make the world a better place for all of God’s creation. “Wokeness” describes Jesus and his deep concern for “the least of these our brothers and sisters.” Wokeness, not comatosity, is what Jesus wants for us.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email is rmc81448@gmail.com.