If there’s one issue that unites Wyomingites, it’s access to public land. We might have different motivations for wanting that access — hunting and fishing, for some, bird-watching and conservation, for others. But we’ll put up with the wind and the cold if it means we can enjoy open, unblemished landscapes.

Those open spaces are attractive not only to the average Wyomingite, but also people who have the means to purchase large tracts of lands and put up fences around them. Fair enough. Wyoming is a state that values private property rights, and people should be able to do with their land what they choose, as long as it’s not causing harm.

