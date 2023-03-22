Moms for Liberty could learn from King Jehoiakim’s experience. Jeremiah gives him a scroll with the words of God, warning that unless he changes his ways, Jerusalem will be destroyed.
Listening as the prophecy is read, the king used his penknife to cut out parts that offended him. Then he threw them into the fire.
Words and ideas don’t die that easily. God told Jeremiah to write the prophecy on another scroll. Because the King censored the first, God promised to lay waste to Jehoiakim’s land and kill the king. Soon, the Babylonians laid siege to Jerusalem, leaving Jehoiakim’s dead body to rot in the sun.
Today, we still confront censors of truth. Book-banners claim libraries shelve pornography, and teachers and librarians are “sexualizing kids” and “grooming” them,” stirring hate against our friends and neighbors. In Campbell County, a book-banner slanderously claimed library employees are “in favor of training underaged kids to have sex with adults (and with other children).”
Jesus says the truth will set you free. When you tell such whoppers, it’s certain you’re up to no good.
Judgmental Christianity has a long history of using government to impose their narrow understandings of God on others. One of their favorite tactics has always been book bans. In 1650, a theologian argued that not just a chosen few, but anyone obedient to God could get to heaven challenging Puritan beliefs. They denounced him as a heretic and burned his pamphlet.
Enslavers ripped the book of Exodus from the Bible, worried it might inspire slave revolts. Slave states outlawed Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” The Jim Crow-era South censored textbooks unsympathetic to the South’s cause. Later, Southern McCarthyites banned “The Rabbits’ Wedding,” a children’s book about a white rabbit marrying a black rabbit, because it “encouraged” interracial relationships.
They claimed “Huckleberry Finn,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Kurt Vonnegut and Langston Hughes’ books were pro-Communism, anti-American and/or anti-Christian.
Since January 2021, 37 states, including Wyoming, sought to restrict what can be taught about race and gender in secondary and college classrooms. More than 1,600 books were banned. This is the work of extremist national organizations pulling strings attached to local religious and political extremists. You see, book bans are not really about the books.
They target almost exclusively books featuring writers and protagonists who are gay or of color, the bigotry masked behind claims they wish to ban books containing graphic violence or those that are sexually explicit.
If true, the Bible would be on their list. Yet, these people want the Bible taught in public schools, complete with sexual and other forms of unspeakable violence.
Take the horror story of the Levite and his concubine in the book of Judges. Men described as a “perverse lot” surround the house where they are staying, demanding the traveler be brought out, “so we may have intercourse with him.”
The homeowner urges, “This man is my guest, do not do this vile thing.” He offers his virgin daughter and the concubine. They are raped until the dawn, when the Levite found his concubine lifeless.
Back home, he cut her into 12 pieces, sending her body parts throughout Israel. How’s that, Moms for Liberty, for sexual exploitation, rape and extreme violence? Want your children reading that? It’s so shocking that an Oklahoma pastor is circulating petitions to ban Judges 19 in seminary exams.
There’s more. The rape of Dinah. David’s rape of Bathsheba. Ruth seduces Boaz to get a husband. Noah’s drunkenness and nakedness. Tamar’s father-in-law impregnates her after she dresses like a harlot to seduce him. Saul’s kingship revoked for disobeying God’s order to slaughter men, women and little babies.
Anyone hear Moms for Liberty asking that book be banned? No. Because it’s not about the books. Moms for Liberty worries about kids reading books with racial justice and LGBTQ+ themes. Their motives are clear. They target people not like themselves, and seek to make sure their kids and ours learn to do the same.