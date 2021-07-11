Thanks to Jessica Stalder for her serviceOn Thanksgiving Eve last year, after work hours and during the holiday, I sent Laramie councilwoman Jessica Stalder an inquiry about city bonds. She spent part of that evening writing a detailed and thoughtful reply, answering every question I asked.
Ms. Stalder will be missed on the city council. She is an example of how much our local and state citizen politicians put into their work for us.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
Response to letterIn the “Current concerns” letter to the editor in the July 4 Laramie Boomerang, the author stated that the Bill of Rights is not a list of rights granted to the people.
The author is sadly mistaken. The Bill of Rights are the rights of the citizens of the U.S.
You, the “editor,” need to not print misinformation, such as letters like “Current concerns,” especially on our nation’s founding anniversary date. Unless authors such as “Current concerns” believe that was not July 4, 1776, but some other time.
Russell Tepler
Laramie