Response to guest column
Mr. Don Jones, guest columnist (published Sunday, July 11, in the Laramie Boomerang).
Interesting column, but let’s quantify some of the benefits (monetary) for the private landowners on whose land the wind turbines will be situated. And the residents of Albany County … what are the projected monetary benefits to each of you? Tax savings?
I do not live in Laramie or the county, but I subscribed to the Boomerang to follow the Rail Tie adventure. I have sent links to the county commissioners for two Wall Street Journal articles, one referencing wind turbines, the other solar panels. If the Rail Tie Wind Project is constructed, I hope local citizens will be permitted access to the project area to survey and quantify damage to birds and animals.
No, I am not a liberal, quite conservative; but want the people’s eyes to open wide.
Additionally, I have no sense of how they (the local residents and landowners) think … plus, it has been 140 or so years, life needs to go on, and I’m not a resident and so “could live with it.”
But the local boys and girls are entitled to “full disclosure.” All the intricate monetary details … fully disclosed. And if Rail Tie constructs, the locals should have a sanctioned means of evaluating the turbines effects on the natural surroundings. Now, let’s “assume” that many birds and animals are killed … What are the Albany Commissioners and Laramie residents going to do about it? What can they do?
Likely they cannot mandate the shutdown of a constructed turbine field, but these issues need to be fully aired, discussed and hashed out ahead of any green light for construction.
Oliver Ames
West Palm Beach, Florida