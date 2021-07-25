Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Upper North Platte River Valley including Saratoga, Snowy Range, Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie, and the Southern Laramie Range including Vedauwoo. WHEN...1 PM MDT today until 1 PM MDT Sunday. IMPACTS...Poor air quality due to smoke from distant wildfires. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/