Intellectually bankrupt reorganization
I consider the reorganization plan for the University of Wyoming, whereby science programs are incorporated into the colleges of engineering or agriculture to be an intellectually bankrupt move that completely belies the values of a traditional university.
It is important to understand why traditionally science programs are incorporated into the College of Arts and Sciences. The arts and humanities appear to be so different from the sciences that it seems that taking the sciences out of that traditional association is a benign move. However, it most decidedly is not.
Sciences are located within the College of Arts and Sciences, because the core of both the arts and the sciences is creativity. The best scientist is not the person who makes the most detailed measurement of the best observation, but the person who can take a series of apparently unrelated observations and come up with an explanation of how they are related.
The core value of the sciences is to explore the wonders of the natural world and to find ways to explain how and why they are related. It is true that findings of the sciences, physics, chemistry, biology and geology, result in important economic developments, but the heart of these sciences is curiosity-driven science, a term that was coined by the Reagan administration to disparage the fact that much NSF money went to support research that had no direct economic value.
The reorganization planned for the University of Wyoming is a blatant confirmation that, like those in the Reagan administration, the powers-to-be in the university value only the direct economic values of the sciences and implies that they look down on curiosity-driven research.
I relish the career that I had at the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Wyoming when it was an institution that had traditional view of how science should operate. I rue the fact that the suggested changes portend that in the future, the science of geology at the university will be simply be considered a subfield of engineering, which it most decidedly is not.
Ron Frost
Laramie
Supporting Bouchard
Most of the candidates for Congress against Liz Cheney agree on policy. They all basically sound the same. You will not find too many differences and certainly not important enough differences to use those to decide who to vote for. What this race comes down to is political style.
Anyone can beat Liz Cheney. Anyone.
Her only hope is a fractured conservative vote. That’s not the question. The question is who will not only beat her but will go to Congress and push back on the Biden Administration’s overreach? Who can we trust to “bite” when the DC swamp comes for our rights?
State Senator Anthony Bouchard has a long history of taking bites out of bad politicians in Wyoming and it’s time to unleash him on Biden and the DC swamp. He is Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare.
If you agree with me that our state and country are at a pivotal moment in history and you worry about the future for your children and grandchildren, then I hope you’ll take that worry to the ballot box. I hope you will consider sending an attack dog instead of a lap dog, to Congress. The only attack dog we’ve got in this race is Anthony Bouchard.
I’m not asking for your money. I’m asking for your foot-soldier support. Will you put a sign in your yard or window? Will you host an event? Will you call your neighbors? Will you write letters of support? What will you do to take a stand? That’s what I want to know. Please go to Anthony’s website and tell him what you will do. www.AnthonyBouchard.com.
I am all in on supporting Anthony Bouchard. I have given him the maximum allowable donation and I donate as much time as I possibly can, to helping his campaign. I am not a campaign employee. I believe in Bouchard.
April Poley
Buffalo