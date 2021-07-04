Pilot Hill area use suggestionIt seems timely to consider a special use for the Pilot Hill Recreation Area.
The Albany County web page, under the “announcements” tab indicates the “project is an opportunity to support future economic development.”
I believe the county commissioners and Laramie City Council should consider and adopt a resolution to develop a wind farm on the Pilot Hill property. This wind farm could supply electricity to the residents of Laramie and Albany County and perhaps lower our utility bills.
Unlike the Rail Tie wind farm, where all the electricity goes out of state, a Pilot Hill wind farm could directly benefit the local community. It would also create jobs for Albany County residents and revenue from a wind energy tax would benefit the Albany County and the city of Laramie coffers.
Its close location to the city should minimize distribution infrastructure costs. A Pilot Hill wind farm would benefit all local citizens.
Jon Essley
Laramie
Guns and vaccinesWe in Wyoming take pride in personal responsibility and in meeting threats head on. Wyoming leads the nation in gun ownership, much of it motivated by concern for personal safety and the safety of our loved ones.
Yet, Wyoming trails the nation in deployment of the most effective weapon against the invasion of the COVID-19 virus. Thanks in part to President Trump’s Project Warpspeed and the world-leading technologies developed in U.S. labs, we in America have the arms we need to repel this enemy of the people. Why aren’t we using them?
We debate the pros and cons of a Glock 9 mm vs. a S&W .38 before the purchase of a handgun. And the terminology is identical to comparing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines — which vaccine/handgun has been proven to be “reliable and effective for self defense.”
We thoughtfully consider numbers on home invasions and averted robberies, yet we ignore the 600,000 dead and more than 2 million hospitalized wounded in the U.S. war with COVID. Even if the statistics have been inflated to hype the cases, we have taken stronger action against lesser threats.
We are honest about the side-effects of gun ownership, like fatal accidents and impulsive suicide. We view these as rare and unfortunate — a small price to pay to ensure our personal safety. Yet, we are intimidated by the small chances of vaccine side effects?
We decry those too squeamish about guns to properly arm themselves against would-be criminals. Yet, we surrender to a virus picking off friends and neighbors with a defeatist shrug.
Highly effective vaccines are now widely and freely available to anyone in Wyoming. Are we forgoing the opportunity to stop this bad guy in its tracks, risking our lives and the lives of those we love, as some sort of political statement? How crazy is that?
Now is the time for every good citizen to step up and do their part. The right weapons are on the shelf. Go get your vaccine folks.
Bern Hinckley
Laramie
Support for Dr. GovaertsThere is a doctor in Laramie who moved here with his family some time ago. His name is Timothy Govaerts, M.D. and he is a kidney care specialist.
I have been a patient of Dr. Govaerts for some time and I can tell you he is thorough, easy to talk to and goes over all your tests with you. I know that if I was in a crisis with my kidneys I would want a doctor in Laramie at the ready.
The question I have is why isn’t Dr. Govaerts taking care of all the in-hospital dialysis patients? We currently import a kidney doctor from Fort Collins, Colorado and another from Casper. Why?
He and his family chose Laramie for their home and are building a house which is nearing completion.
So, hello Laramie. How about we give the Govaerts family a try? I know we won’t be disappointed. His office is located at 2710 E. Harney St. and his business name is Snowy Range Kidney Care, 307-223-0726. Please Laramie give Dr. Govaerts a try; he’s a keeper.
Billie Hofferber
Laramie
Seniors beware; get all the informationDid you recently receive an advertisement from MTS (Medical Transport Solutions) in the mail? — a patriotic red, white and blue large card showing a serene smiling “elderly” woman being placed in an ambulance?
If so, and you read it, you know that MTS is offering free meals at O’Dwyer’s Pub on Tuesday (July 6), where they will “discuss” their emergency transport insurance. Smelling a rat, I checked several reliable sources.
The first items on the MTS insurance list are emergency transport to hospitals and specialized care. However, I learned that Medicare more than likely will cover these, and we don’t need this kind of plan. If you are flown by air ambulance because it is medically necessary (due to illness or an accident), Medicare will approve and pay just as they do for any ambulance charge.
I read this example: Air ambulance flies a stroke patient (on Medicare) from a remote area to a hospital 120 miles away. It is medically necessary, and they charge Medicare $20,000.00. Medicare approves $2,800 and pays 80% of that ($2,240). Either the patient, or their supplemental plan, owes the 20% balance of $560. The patient is not, and cannot be, charged more than that (my emphasis added).
The other services MTS lists (flying family members home, taking care of pets, e.g.) are not covered by Medicare. So if you can afford to pay the membership fee, it might be worth the peace of mind for you. In other words, to each his own.
But I’m no expert, so check with those who are. A good source for questions about Medicare coverage is the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at 1-800-856-4398.
Keep in mind that if you do register for the MTS meal and seminar (RSVP required), they will then have your phone number, at minimum.
Hollis Marriott
Laramie
Current concernsPresident Biden has used several phrases and terms that are concerning. Remember that Biden is now president of the U.S. and we should believe, he means what he says.
After the G7 summit, Biden appeared concerned that our democracy cannot keep up with other nations that have an “autocratic” form of government. Autocratic governments usually mean a monarchy but some also consider autocratic to mean a ruling class. So, is Biden contemplating transforming the U.S. government into a monarchy or rule by an elitist class?
America is a republic, not a democracy. When the voting public discovers that they can vote for free stuff a democracy fails. Republics have also failed but usually due to class conflicts and or tyranny asserted on minorities.
Unlike republics of the past our founding fathers determined that in order to build a republic that would last, it would be necessary to construct a limited government that protected God given rights (human rights). The Bill of Rights was drafted to limit the government it is not a list of rights granted to the people.
To further protect the people, the U.S. government was divided into three equal branches, legislative, judicial and executive. Over time, we have watched the rise of a fourth branch of government … let us call it the administrative branch. This new branch consists of an ever-expanding litany of administrative institutions … EPA, CDC, FCC, FAA, ATF, NSA, FBI, CIA, etc. We the people have no control over these institutions and these groups tell us what we are allowed to drive, eat and how we are allowed to heat or cool our homes.
Last year the CDC told our country to shut down for what, in hindsight, amounted to a bad flu. Who gave the CDC the power to shut down our country?
Politicians and activists tell us we should not listen to our founders because they owned slaves. George Washington (among others) promoted abolition and freed his slaves. In 1619, America was ruled by an English king who promoted slavery. Slavery was not an American invention, but it was abolished in the United States.
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
Response to storyEditor’s note: The following is in response to the WyoFile.com story “Stun and dismay follow political espionage revelations” published June 27 in the Laramie Boomerang.
“Stun and dismay”? Really.
That a Trump party donor would pay others to try to dig up dirt on Democrats and Republicans not sufficiently loyal to the person of Donald J. Trump, doing what they suspect the opposition is doing (without evidence) — why should that be a surprise?
That is the M.O. of Trumpdom. Remember Nunes’ midnight ride to warn the White House about info he learned — from the White House? Remember Prince’s Seychelles “chance” meeting?
Remember Rudy’s efforts to trade release of money already allocated by Congress to Ukraine to defend itself against Russian incursion in exchange for real or manufactured dirt on Biden (none found)? And there is the highly partisan and imaginative recount in Maricopa, Arizona (after two recounts and other checks by organizations actually certified and experienced in non-partisan recounts) to help bolster the big lie (discounted by dozens of lawsuits and SCOTUS).
How about Citizens United, saying corporations are people and money is free speech, so rich corporations and donors have more free speech and influence on elections than the rest of us?
Nothing new.
Why would anyone target Wyoming lawmakers and Democrats? This state had the highest proportion of voters for Trump and Trump party members in the whole nation. And we only have three members of Congress. That’s what is puzzling.
In the grand scheme of federal elections, we’re relatively small potatoes, a done deal anyway. Why go through all this intrigue. What are Trump party people afraid of? Real Republicans and Conservatives? Each other?
Do Wyomingites really value their right to vote, to choose? Will they speak out against rich out-of-state and/or casual Wyoming residents with influence money? Or will they just accept these shenanigans as the new normal, stuff right out third-world authoritarian countries? Will they defend democracy, equal access to the vote, and transparent elections, or this sort of undercover nonsense?
Carol Smith
Laramie