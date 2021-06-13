Sky rage
Road rage has taken to the skies above America.
The FAA reports more than 2,500 events of unruly behavior on airplanes since Jan. 1. A couple of thoughts about this.
Are we so entitled as a people, and so angry, that no space is sacred any longer, not even space itself?
Are we taking our dearest freedoms — speech, press, religion, assembly — so for granted that we must find new ones to amuse ourselves with?
Like the freedom to threaten people with our potentially deadly breath, even in a confined space in an epidemic?
This new freedom for the skies is like the freedom we are asserting on earth to purchase and use military-style assault weapons against our personal enemies. We must have it! No one must stand in our way! We are free, we are great, we are Americans!
On the other hand, this crime statistic might simply say that American middle-class ignorance and surliness has far overtaken everything families, churches, workplaces, and the law have tried to teach us from the beginning.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Supporting Alzheimer’s caregivers
Today more than 23,000 Wyomingites provide unpaid care for over 10,000 friends or family members with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
We need to support the emotional and physical well being of these caregivers as well as help them offset the financial drain created by having to retire early or quit work altogether.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S56/HR1474) would provide grants to expand training and support services for unpaid caregivers of people living with dementia. Through this bill, grantees including community health centers, senior centers, area agencies on aging and others would be able to provide training and support for families and caregivers.
Dementia caregivers often lack the information or resources necessary to manage complex medication regimens. Just this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug treatment, Aduhelm (aducanumab) for people suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer’s.
It is the first new drug to be approved in nearly 20 years and evidence of its effectiveness is mixed. It will only be prescribed to patients in the early stages and will be strictly monitored by researchers in what is being called a phase 4 clinical trial.
In addition to signing up to participate in The Walk to End Alzheimer’s this fall (act.alz.org/walk) please join me in asking Sen. John Barrasso (307-772-2451, Cheyenne office), Sen. Cynthia Lummis (307-772-2477) and Rep. Liz Cheney (307-772-2595) to support the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act.
Anne Aquin
Cheyenne