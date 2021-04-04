I would like to respond to last Sunday’s letter to the editor about wind power. I agree with the writer that everyone should research the project to find out the truth. In just a few keystrokes you will be able find out that the flyer that they mailed out is not exactly giving you the full picture.
First off, their postcard says that windmills kill 600,000 birds annually. That is almost true. According to the Associated Press, the number is 577,000. What they do not tell you, is that cats kill 2.4 billion birds annually; some studies go even as high as 22 billion. Google it.
Agriculture, deforestation, urbanization also contribute to animal deaths. Does anyone in Albany County want to eliminate agriculture. I hope not. Also, should not our ag community be allowed to make that choice for themselves about allowing wind development on their property. How about banning cars while we are at it; how many animals and people do they kill every year?
Second, the false narrative about the environmental impact of renewable energy destroying our habit and environment is just misleading. The fossil fuel extraction industries are dying and have caused more damage to the environment than renewables at their worst could ever accomplish. Again, Google it.
You will find that they are designing turbine blades that can be recycled. Technology will reduce the environmental impact and will increase capacity and productivity. Battery storage is advancing every year, so when the windmills do not spin and solar panels do not collect, the energy stored in batteries will still be available for use.
The amount of green energy that Rail Tie will provide over its lifetime will far exceed the energy from fossil fuels that was required to create it. How is this a bad thing?
Third, the writer stated that the area in question for development is not suited for this kind of project. Actually, because of the openness of the area and the wind that flows unobstructed and requirements for energy transmission lines, this is an ideal location for renewable energy development.
Recreation, hunting, ranching, fishing will not be adversely affected. Rail Tie is not putting windmills in Pilot Hill, Lake Marie, Snowy Range Ski area, etc...
Fourth, I appreciate the fact the writer quoted a story by Jeff Victor from Wyoming Public Media. It should be mentioned that the article talked about misinformation about the Rail Tie project is mostly being distributed by the anti-windmill coalition; this according to Jonathan Naughton, director of the University of Wyoming’s Wind Energy Research Center. Google it
Fifth, the flyer mentioned in the writers’ letter states “Anyone telling you wind energy is clean is either an idiot or they are in on it.” How nice. I might be an “idiot.” Full disclosure, I have not received a dime to hold the position that I do. It is possible that I may suffer from Dunning-Kruger syndrome. I hope not. Google it.
Sixth, the hard facts are, Albany County is the poorest county in Wyoming. We have lost too many businesses and jobs this century. Our sales tax revenue is down, the pandemic has cause businesses to close, etc.
Like heroin addicts who refuses to quit no matter how bad it gets and tell themselves maybe just one more fix and things will be better, our state legislature and governor keep thinking one more fix for the extraction industries and Wyoming will better.
Fossil fuels are not going away, but they will never be as dominant as they once were. We are hurting fiscally. If the city — where most county residents live — and the county do not have revenue to cover the city and county expenditures, would you like to guess where they are going to get the revenue from?
Anyone in favor higher property taxes, higher fees for services, licenses, permits, which county employees to fire when the county does not have any money? Maybe renewable energy does not look bad under that perspective.
Seventh and final point, our county commissioners are hardworking, intelligent and have one of the most difficult jobs in our county. I may not always agree with them, but I appreciate what they do for our county.
Nobody will please everybody; it is statistically impossible. I hope the commissioners will not listen to the hype and misinformation from a small subset, but well-funded minority of Albany County voters.
If you do the research and go to Albany County’s website and look at election results and look at the numbers of voters who voted for commissioner candidates over the last few elections, you will find the voters voted for candidates who support renewable energy.
I agree with the letter writer that our commissioners should do what the people elected them to do. Pass the Rail Tie Project and hopefully it will spur further development, solar, wind, etc., and help Albany County not be the poorest county in Wyoming.