Kevin McCarthy may now have the hardest job in Washington.

Assuming that he becomes speaker of the House, which will require the near-unanimous support of his caucus and isn’t necessarily a forgone conclusion, he’s signing up for the most miserable experience of any congressional leader since John Boehner barely controlled a Republican House majority in the Obama years.

Rich Lowry is a syndicated columnist. Follow him on Twitter @RichLowry.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus