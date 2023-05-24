What criteria do insurance companies in Wyoming use to decide whether to deny or approve medical treatments to their clients?
That is the question Wyoming legislators on the joint health committee have begun answering this interim session.
It’s about time.
Wyoming is the only state without laws controlling prior authorizations, the process by which insurance companies approve what procedures they will pay for.
In a meeting in Casper last month, lawmakers heard testimony from doctors, hospitals and insurance companies.
Following discussion, the joint health committee unanimously voted to draft a bill curtailing the power of health insurance companies in Wyoming to make prior authorization decisions unilaterally.
Dr. Kevin Helling, a Casper-based general surgeon, said he often sees health insurance companies denying treatments as not “medically necessary.” Other physicians also reported numerous delays for treatments and the requirement that other treatments be tried first.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming representatives say prior authorizations are intended to rein in costs for health-care consumers by screening the use of expensive treatments and procedures.
Both the health-care providers and the health insurance companies have valid points, but it is the patients and the people of Wyoming who will benefit if criteria for prior approval is delineated.
Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander, will oversee discussions as the medical providers and health insurance companies work together to draft legislation regarding prior authorization.
The committee meets again in June and should have an initial draft to consider at that time.
We urge the Wyoming Legislature to take speedy action on this proposal. The people of Wyoming are waiting.