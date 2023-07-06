It’s surreal to look out your window at a calm post-storm sky while knowing that same system has battered people and buildings just an hour south. That feeling is compounded by not knowing just how bad the destruction was — or whether everyone survived.
Yet that’s exactly the reality we found ourselves in last Friday night when a tornado watch turned into a warning then ultimately a full-fledged twister that missed Gillette but ran roughshod through one of the county’s largest employers.
It’s owed largely to luck that no one died when a tornado carrying gusts of up to 130 mph slashed through North Antelope Rochelle Mine at shift change as hundreds of workers were on site. Miraculously just eight people were hurt and the seven hospitalized were released before the weekend ended.
But first responders didn’t know that would be the fortuitous outcome when they made the 60-plus mile trek down slick roads, through stormy winds, to do what they do: move toward the danger so others can safely get away from it.
Listening to the dispatch scanner described bits and pieces of a grim picture. There were talks of calling for more support, establishing triage care, organizing the “walking wounded” and transporting them to area hospitals — all put on notice to prepare for the worst. An air ambulance was called and on standby.
It was clear that no one knew how bad the aftermath would be and they left nothing to chance. A laundry list of agencies descended upon the mine as information trickled out slowly.
The tornado touched down near the Converse County line and made its way through the mine’s operational buildings by about 6 p.m. It moved fast enough to knock a dozen empty rail cars off of the tracks and flip vehicles there to transport workers. The tornado pummeled buildings, breaking down walls and roofs.
Firefighters contained hazardous fluids and helped the mine conduct search and rescue efforts. The Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to account for those coming and going from the mine and its posse to help with the search. The school district sent buses to bring workers safely back to Gillette, Douglas and Casper.
Back in Gillette — and in addition to sending its EMS ambulances to the mine — Campbell County Health readied 300 workers, including 200 who were not on shift at the time, in anticipation of whatever wave of patients came their way.
Fortunately, the help was there but wasn’t all needed. All mine employees were accounted for by 10 p.m. and the few injuries were deemed relatively minor.
The damage caused didn’t require the response received, but the responders were there all the same.
North Antelope Rochelle Mine, and the giant company Peabody Energy that owns it, got very lucky — to say nothing of the workers themselves. How many times does a tornado that size strike a workforce that large with such few injuries?
You have to be careful when playing the results. The responders had no say in the events that led to the tornado touching down. But once disaster struck, in this case, their process panned out about as well as anyone could hope for.
When it came down to it, responders from Campbell County and its Wyoming neighbors were there when the mine needed them most.
The buildings, trains and machines took a beating, but the people who operate them, who the mine would be nothing without, came away safely.
And the people who put themselves at risk were there to make sure that happened.