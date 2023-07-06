It’s surreal to look out your window at a calm post-storm sky while knowing that same system has battered people and buildings just an hour south. That feeling is compounded by not knowing just how bad the destruction was — or whether everyone survived.

Yet that’s exactly the reality we found ourselves in last Friday night when a tornado watch turned into a warning then ultimately a full-fledged twister that missed Gillette but ran roughshod through one of the county’s largest employers.

