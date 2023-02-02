Earlier this month, Wyoming received considerably more attention than normal from the national media. A group of lawmakers sponsored a resolution advocating for the phase out of electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035. The measure was entirely symbolic, but that point seemed lost in much of the subsequent reporting and discussion. Instead, many people heard something simpler and more dramatic: Wyoming wants to ban electric vehicles.

Soon, the bills’ sponsors were showing up in news articles and cable news. They received attention from some of the country’s biggest media organizations: Fox News and the Washington Post. On social media sites, people from across the country debated the move. The bill itself went nowhere, but its authors declared victory. Message delivered, they beamed.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus