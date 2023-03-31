Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (official portrait)

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon 

At the commencement of the 67th Legislature, in my State of the State address and my supplemental budget request, I identified multiple legislative priorities focused on ensuring Wyoming’s success, now and into the future. I am pleased to report several noteworthy achievements that benefit our citizens and our state.

As governor, I have always been committed to ensuring that our state is financially stable and prepared for unforeseen economic challenges. That is why I emphasized the importance of making hay while the sun is shining — in times of economic prosperity, we must save for leaner times. This fiscally responsible approach ensures we have the resources to continue providing the services our citizens expect of their state government without increasing taxes, even when facing economic downturns.

Mark Gordon is in his second term as Wyoming’s 33rd governor. A Republican, he previously served as state treasurer.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus